Fresh sourdough bread & eggs + flower arrangements all in once place

Keddington Dwellings
From fresh flowers to fresh eggs, and even freshly-baked sourdough bread, Keddington Dwellings does it all.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 18, 2024

Keddington Dwellings specializes in bespoke home interior design, styling, and millwork for your home, event, party, and wedding plus they have a cut flower garden & market.

Kelsey Keddington joined Jenny Hardman to chat about their location in Taylorsville, Utah which offers custom design furniture pieces, flower arrangements, fresh sourdough bread & eggs, and so much more.

Whether you are looking for an event planner to do your whole event or just a place to get a few great piece and flower arrangements, Kelsey and her husband can bring your vision to life.

If you would like to pick your owner flowers you can join them for a U-pick event plus they will have their monthly farm stand which will have sourdough, eggs, and produce available for purchase.

U-pick Flowers & Fireflies
Monday, July 8

7:30pm-9:30pm

For tickets and more information go to keddingtondwellings.com.

