Fried Chicken & Burgers are on the menu in this week's foodie findings

In this week's foodie findings, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie takes us to a fried chicken restaurant and a burger joint.

First stop, "Kluck's Krispy Chicken" that you can visit in Orem, Saratoga Springs and Salt Lake City.

Chase recommends:

Krispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Cheesy Krispy Chicken Sandwich

Krispy Chicken Pieces

Next, Chase takes us to Wayback Burgers in Pleasant Grove for these recommendations:

Cajun - Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade

Cheese Curds

Classic - Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, Heinz® ketchup

