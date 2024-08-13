Fried Chicken & Burgers are on the menu in this week's foodie findings

In this week's foodie findings, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie takes us to a fried chicken restaurant and a burger joint.
First stop, "Kluck's Krispy Chicken" that you can visit in Orem, Saratoga Springs and Salt Lake City.
Chase recommends:
Krispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Cheesy Krispy Chicken Sandwich
Krispy Chicken Pieces
Next, Chase takes us to Wayback Burgers in Pleasant Grove for these recommendations:
Cajun - Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade
Cheese Curds
Classic - Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, Heinz® ketchup
