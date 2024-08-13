Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Fried Chicken & Burgers are on the menu in this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
This week's foodie findings are all about burgers and fried chicken.
Posted
and last updated

In this week's foodie findings, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie takes us to a fried chicken restaurant and a burger joint.

First stop, "Kluck's Krispy Chicken" that you can visit in Orem, Saratoga Springs and Salt Lake City.

Chase recommends:
Krispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Cheesy Krispy Chicken Sandwich
Krispy Chicken Pieces

Next, Chase takes us to Wayback Burgers in Pleasant Grove for these recommendations:
Cajun - Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade
Cheese Curds
Classic - Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, Heinz® ketchup

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere