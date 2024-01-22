Fried Chicken with an Asian flair

Taiwanese Fried Chicken with Orange Miso Glaze

For the Chicken:

2 chicken breasts

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. chinkiang or rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. mirin

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 egg white

1 c. potato starch (or cornstarch)

Canola oil for frying

For the Glaze:

1/4 c. honey

2 Tbsp. white miso paste

1/4 c. orange juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

To Serve:

cooked white rice

chopped green onion to garnish

Directions

1. Butterfly the chicken breasts by slicing them half longwise, without cutting all the way through so you can open it up like a book, or in other words, making them twice as large. Use the back of your knife (the dull edge) to tenderize the chicken by chopping at it in one direction and then in the opposite direction. Flip the breasts over and repeat.

2. In a bowl, mix the garlic, soy, vinegar, mirin, salt, and flour. Add the chicken to a zipper bag, then add in the soy mixture. Message it around spread over the marinade. Place in the fridge to marinate for at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

3. Make the marinade by placing its ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring it to a simmer, then let it cook 3-5 minutes, or until it thickens a bit. Remove it from the heat.

4. Remove the chicken from the fridge and let it set for about 30 minutes prior to cooking. Fill a heavy pot with 3-4 inches of canola oil. Place it over medium-high heat and use a candy thermometer to monitor it to 350 degrees. Add the potato starch to a shallow dish.

5. Take the chicken and dredge them in the potato starch to fully coat. Fry the breaded chicken 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160 degrees. Drain on paper towels.

6. Slice the chicken and serve it on white rice. Drizzle on the glaze and garnish with green onion. Enjoy!

