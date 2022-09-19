Fried Corn on the Cob with Ranch Dressing recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Fried Corn on the Cob with Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

6 ears of corn

1 c. yellow cornmeal

1 c. flour

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1/3 c. sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 large egg

1 1/2 c. buttermilk

1/4 c. cornstarch

Oil for frying

Ranch Dressing

1/2 c. mayo

1/2 c. sour cream

1/2 c. buttermilk

1 tsp. dried dill

1/2 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. dried chives

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Directions

1. Make the ranch dressing by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Once fully combined just place in the fridge until you are ready to use it.

2. Fill a heavy pot 1/3 deep with frying oil. Heat over medium-high heat. Use a candy to monitor the oil to 375.

3. In a bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper, sugar and baking powder. Stir to combine. In another bowl, stir together the egg and buttermilk. Add the dry ingredients and stir to combine to form a batter. Some lumps are ok. Add some of the batter to a large mason jar to ¾ full.

4. Place a wooden skewer into each cob. Put the cornstarch in a shallow dish. Roll the corn to coat in the cornstarch. Now dip the corn into the batter, let the excess drip away and then immediately place in the hot oil. You will have to continue to hold the stick and roll it around as the corn cooks. After 2-3 minutes it should be golden brown. Place it on a sheet pan with a cooling rack. Let it rest in a 170 degree oven while you cook the rest.

5. Serve the corn warm with the ranch dressing. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.