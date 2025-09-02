Friends of the Children has a mission to break cycles of poverty through professional mentorship

Friends of the Children (FOTC) has a mission to break cycles of intergenerational poverty through the power of consistent, long-term professional mentorship.

Its mentoring program is founded on research showing that the single most important factor in overcoming childhood adversity is a long-term, nurturing relationship with a consistent and caring adult.

Kelsey Lewis, with Friends of the Children, says the organization has chapters nationwide and is the only long-term professional mentoring program in the country.

They pair at-risk youth ages 4-6 with a full time paid professional mentor they call a Friend.

The Friendship continues from kindgergarten through high school graduation, no matter what.

Kelsey says research shows that their approach results in greater educational achievements, decreased involvement in the justice system, and there are fewer teen parents.

Stephen Foxley, with Regence BlueCross BlueShield, is a board member of FOTC and says according to a return-on inveestment study, communities spend $5.4 million less on health costs for every 100 FOTC graduates nationwide.

Those grads also serve as better role models for siblings, classmates and descendants.

For these reasons and more the charitable arm of Regence, Cambia Health Foundation, continues to support FOTC and is a lead sponsor of the upcoming FRIENDraisrer event.

This is a great way for the community to get involved. They bring local artists, youth, supporters and community members together for a vibrant celebration of creativity, connection and purpose.

It showcases artwork from the talented youth who are a part of FOTC, as well as professional local artists like Kevin Perry.

His work is influenced by the America West and is a mixed media collage layer hand-painted and hand-dyed papers, vintage materials and surfaces worn by time.

Community Arts & Crafts FRIENDraiser

Date: Sept 11, 2025

Time: 6PM - 9PM

Location: Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 South 800 West in Salt Lake City

An RSVP is required for this free event.

To learn more about the event at friendsutah.org.

Click on the "Get Involved" tab and then the RSVP button.

