Frights With Friends Virtual Fundraiser

SALT LAKE CITY — The nonprofit, Friends of the Children, has a new chapter here in Utah. The organization pays professionals to mentor kids from kindergarten through their high school graduations and the work with a lot of at-risk children and their families.

In Utah alone, there are over 100,000 kids at risk and Friends of the Children aims to help them chart a better path for the future. Children who are mentored are more likely to obtain higher education, avoid becoming parents in their teen years and are more likely to stay out of the justice system.

This Halloween, you can give back to this group by taking part in their virtual event that looks to raise over $25,000 for Utah’s youth.

First, starting Oct. 28th there is a silent auction featuring:

A Best Friends Sleepover for Two from Camp Slumber, a Loveland Living Planet Aquarium gift basket, Yoga Passes to Awaken Yoga Studios, and more.

Second, you can pay $5 to enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii.

Third, there’s a virtual family fun run you can sign up for.

And finally, starting RIGHT NOW you can buy a BOO Bag full of treats – and one of their youths gets one too! You can make a single purchase or buy a package and it is highly recommended to get the SUPER SPOOKS package. It includes a Unicorn, Pirate, Superhero, Princess, or Dinosaur who will deliver your BOO Bags. Delivery times are available on Oct 29th, 30th and 31st.

For more information on how to get involved, log onto FrightsWithFriends.com and to support Friends all year round friendsutah.org.

