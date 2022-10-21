A comic-book inspired action is At the Movies this weekend

Here's what you can see At the Movies this weekend at your Megaplex Theatre.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in a role he's been preparing for for more than a decade. He's starring as the DC anti-hero Black Adam. The Rock tweeted that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change".

The Fire that Took Her is also in theaters this weekend. It's a documentary about Judy Malinowski who was set on fire by her abusive ex-boyfriend and became the first person to testify at her own murder trial.

Musician Harry Styles is the star of My Policeman. This movie takes place in the 1950s and is about a love triangle between a gay man who hasn't come out. It follows the story of the complicated relationship between him, his wife and a museum curator he falls for.

Collin Farrell and Brandon Gleeson lead The Banchees of Inisherin about two lifelong friends on a remote island at a crossroads in their friendship. This movie already has Oscars buzz. A lot of critics believe Farrell will bring home an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role.

And Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting on the screen in a Rom Com, but they're not playing the happy couple in love. They play a divorced couple who go to Bali to stop their daughter's wedding.

