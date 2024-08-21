From birthday cookies to a business, a Utah mom is now a bakery owner

When McKell Hardy, a mom in Brigham City, started teaching herself to decorate cookies for her kids' birthdays, she never dreamed it would turn into a business.

McKell says it started years ago when she wanted to make beautiful cookies that she saw online for her kids. It then moved to her nieces and nephews and then word got out.

About five years ago she started her in-house bakery, Salt Creek Cookies.

She makes custom cookies for every event from weddings to bridal showers to birthdays and anniversaries and even missionary farewells and homecomings.

McKell says she loves decorating cookies for holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.

In addition to decorating, she also teaches cookie classes.

You can find more information at saltcreekcookies.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram @saltcreekcookies.

