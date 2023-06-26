From chlorine to UV rays, summer can be a harsh season for your hair

Summer can be a harsh season on your hair, but there are some products that can help you keep it healthy.

Jennifer Johnson, a stylist with Hair Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with some of her favorite products.

If you're swimming, chlorine does a great job at keeping bacteria out, but it wreaks havoc on your hair and skin. Jennifer says, "Your hair is like a sponge and soaks up the first thing it hits."

She suggests to get it wet with fresh water or even a spray conditioner before getting in the pool. And, always rinse your hair with fresh water directly after the pool.

Jennifer showed us chlorine packets that actually removes chlorine from the hair. Just be sure to hydrate after.

If you're sitting by a pool or the lake, apply a deep conditioner and let it sit there doing its thing. Just remember to remove it before going into the pool.

You'll always want to wear a hat or sunscreen to protect your scalp from those harmful UV rays when out in the sun.

Jennifer recommends 7 Seconds products that have UV protection to keep your hair healthy from the damaging effects of the sun.

And if you have thick hair or even extensions, you may consider braiding your hair before getting into the water.

You can find Jennifer at prodoblowdrybar.com.