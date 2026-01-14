From felines to waterfowl and horses pulling skiers, here's a look at Family Fun with Fox 13

Utah's Hogle Zoo is having a "Cats & Cocoa" party on Saturday, January 17, 2026. You'll sip on hot cocoa while learning about the Zoo's resident cats from African lions and snow leopards to sand cats and an Amur tiger. Click here for more information.

Saturday, January 17, 2026 is "World Waterfowl Day" and Tracy Aviary is celebrating! You can participate in a bird walk and learn more about the feathered friends that call Salt Lake City home. Click here for more information.

You can decorate your own hiking stick that matches your adventure vibe on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Ogden Nature Center. Then, use your creation to explore the trails and complete a scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

It's "Janu-ARTY" at Valley Fair Mall on Saturday, January 17, 2026. This is a free event that celebrates local artists, authors, and creators. There's everything from live music to cosplayers to LEGO creations and even a scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

St. George is having a Grand Opening of the New City Hall and a Heritage Day Celebration on Saturday, January 17, 2026. You're invited to tour the new building and spend the day downtown with free carousel rides, activities at the rec center and much more. Click here for more information.

The 2026 Pro Skijor Wild Frontier Tour is Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17, 2026 in Heber City. Both days are jam-packed with competition, food, merch and family-friendly fun. Click here for more information.

The Kanab Train Show is going on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17, 2026 as well. There will be 12,000 square feet of trains to see. Click here for more information.

Keep your eyes to the sky Friday, January 16 through Sunday, January 18, 2026 at the Bluff Balloon Festival. It's free to all spectators to see those vibrant hot air balloons flying high above the red rocks. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.