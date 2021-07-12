Watch
From growing up on the streets, to competing in the Olympics, this Utahn has overcome hurdles

He medaled in the 2002 Olympics, and is now sharing his story to help others with mental health issues.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 16:23:29-04

Bill Schuffenhauer is a three-time Olympian and Silver Medalist in bobsledding. But he didn't start out on the right track.

Bill says he grew up on the streets and lived with drug-addicted parents until he was put in the foster care system. He went through 17 foster homes and was give no hope he could accomplish anything in life.

He says sports and fitness gave him that opportunity, and continue to do so.

Bill is a three-time Olympian, and competed in the 2002 games in Salt Lake City where he won a medal for Team USA.

He's now in the running to be named "Mr. Health & Fitness". The winner of the national contest will be featured in Muscle and Fitness magazine and take home $20,000.

If Bill wins he says he would apply the money to his nonprofit "The Power in You" to help people dealing with mental health issues and get them the resources they need to overcome their hurdles.

To learn more about Bill and his organization, click here and you can vote for Bill until Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8:00 pm MST by clicking on this link.

