From a dorm closet to store shelves, this woman-owned business is thriving!

Kombucha is drink that has gained popularity because of it's health benefits and one Utah woman is now selling the drink was making for herself in college.

HK Brewing (Hannah & Kate) is a proud local and woman owned Utah business.

Hannah (aka Han) is the founder and head-brewer who started making Kombucha in the closet of her dorm while attending the University of Utah to gain her Public Health degree.

So what is Kombucha? Kombucha is a fermented drink made typically with sweetened black tea.

Hannah sold her first batch of Han’s Kombucha in November of 2018 and is now selling her product in stores and restaurants throughout the valley.

