Watch Now
The Place

Actions

From Ivory Coast to Salt Lake City, Utah, this designer shares his story

Akomi Brand
This Utah designer draws his inspiration from the Ivory Coast where he grew up.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 15:27:22-04

Gabriel "Gaby" Okito was born in Ivory Coast and migrated to the USA in 2001.

He's now living in Salt Lake City, Utah and has started his own fashion brand called Akomi,

He says his passion for clothing design came from his parents, especially his mom who used to own her own sewing workshop in Africa.

Gaby says his styles are a reflection of his history and he incorporates meaningful sayings into his clothes.

He's also made a documentary about his life and design business.

You can learn more at akomi.us.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere