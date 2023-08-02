From Ivory Coast to Salt Lake City, Utah, this designer shares his story

Gabriel "Gaby" Okito was born in Ivory Coast and migrated to the USA in 2001.

He's now living in Salt Lake City, Utah and has started his own fashion brand called Akomi,

He says his passion for clothing design came from his parents, especially his mom who used to own her own sewing workshop in Africa.

Gaby says his styles are a reflection of his history and he incorporates meaningful sayings into his clothes.

He's also made a documentary about his life and design business.

You can learn more at akomi.us.