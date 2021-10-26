Watch
From Loaded Nashville Fries to Cheese Foam - these are a must try

Salt Lake Foodie stops by Blueblue and Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 15:46:43-04

We all love food and that’s why we love chatting with our friend Chase, SLC Foodie. This week he joined Jenny Hardman to chat about Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers and Blueblue.

Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers – Draper and Murray

Chase’s favorites:

  • The loaded Nashville Fries - Cheese fries, top them with boneless wings smothered in Nashville sauce, stack that with coleslaw and pickles, and finish it off with our signature Charlie’s sauce.
  • The Plate - 5 Fingers, Slaw, Fries, 2 Sauces and Texas Toast

Blueblue – West Valley

Chase’s favorites:

  • Cheese Berries - Fresh strawberries, blueberries, Jasmine tea all topped with cheese foam
  • Cocoa Treasure - Brown sugar boba, crystal boba, Oreo, whipped cream, milk, then cocoa powder topped
  • Pineapple  and Lemon - real lemon, pineapple, and four seasons green tea.

You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:

TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

