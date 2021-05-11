Watch
From 'Mango Tango' sushi to 'Glazed Pizza', here's #TakeoutTuesday

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, flavors for all your tastebuds!
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 15:19:19-04

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has recommendations for tasty eats from Curry Pizza and FreshFin Poke.

Curry Pizza - South Jordan, West Valley, Bicknell
GLAZED PIZZA - paneer with mozzarella, tomato, red onion & feta cheese on honey curry, topped with arugula and a balsamic vinaigrette glaze
CURRY MARGHERITA PIZZA - Fresh sliced mozzarella & fresh basil on honey curry sauce
Cinnamon sticks pizza

FreshFin Poke - Salt Lake City
MANGO TANGO - tuna, mango, edamame, avocado, cilantro, thai chili ginger, sweet shoyu, crispy onion, tobiko
CILANTRO CHICKEN - chicken, edamame, carrots, kale, thai chili ginger, cilantro lime, crispy onion
CURRY COCONUT SHRIMP - shrimp, mango, cilantro, carrots, toasted coconut, curry aioli, crispy onion

