From 'Mango Tango' sushi to 'Glazed Pizza', here's #TakeoutTuesday

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie has recommendations for tasty eats from Curry Pizza and FreshFin Poke.

Curry Pizza - South Jordan, West Valley, Bicknell

GLAZED PIZZA - paneer with mozzarella, tomato, red onion & feta cheese on honey curry, topped with arugula and a balsamic vinaigrette glaze

CURRY MARGHERITA PIZZA - Fresh sliced mozzarella & fresh basil on honey curry sauce

Cinnamon sticks pizza

FreshFin Poke - Salt Lake City

MANGO TANGO - tuna, mango, edamame, avocado, cilantro, thai chili ginger, sweet shoyu, crispy onion, tobiko

CILANTRO CHICKEN - chicken, edamame, carrots, kale, thai chili ginger, cilantro lime, crispy onion

CURRY COCONUT SHRIMP - shrimp, mango, cilantro, carrots, toasted coconut, curry aioli, crispy onion

You can find more foodie findings on Instagram @SLCFOODIE and on Facebook: @SaltLakeFoodie

