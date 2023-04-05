From ski boots to hiking boots -- how you can get a custom fit

Brian Potempa has been living in Utah for more than 28 years and like so many of us, he loves the active mountain lifestyle.

He's a passionate skier and biker and is helping everyone have their best experience in the mountains at his Park City Store, The Ski Shoe.

He's partnering with Biomoto Utah, the first Biomoto store in the Intermountain West. It specializes in biomechanics to provide custom insoles.

Brian says they use a 7-step assessment to capture your body in motion and analyze all aspects of how the body moves.

Using this data, they make the insoles for all types of shoes from golf shoes, soccer cleats, cycling shoes, running shoes, Nordic boots, ice skates and more.

When you walk into the store, expect a terrific experience. Plan an hour which will start with a warm salt footbath soak before moving through the assessment and video analysis.

Your new custom insoles will be ready in 3-4 days.

For more information please visit theskishoe.com.