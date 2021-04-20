From the doTERRA Lounge, how doTERRA sources the best and helps the most

From the doTERRA Lounge, we were joined by Bishnu Adhikari, Director of Co-Impact Sourcing for doTERRA.

He told us how doTERRA's essential oils are sourced from different places all over the world.

For instance, the Rose Oil comes from Bulgaria. With such a long history of growing roses primarily for essential oil, Bulgaria has become one of the largest producers of Rose Oil in the world. Near the Black Sea, Bulgaria has a sunny and dry climate coupled with well-drained, sandy soil that create ideal conditions.

Producing the oil has provided a revitalization to the Dobrich, Bulgaria region, where nearly a quarter of its population lives at or below the global poverty line.

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has been able to support a variety of projects and organizations in Bulgaria.

Rose is known as the “Queen of Oils,” Rose essential oil is highly sought after for its aroma and powerful topical and emotional benefits. The blooming floral aroma is comforting and the oil, used topically, helps promote healthy-looking skin.

You can learn more at sourcetoyou.com and doTERRA.com.