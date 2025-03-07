From viewing in a theater to right on your couch, here are some new releases for the weekend

Returning to Paramount+ is the hit series "1923," which explores the origins of the Dutton family and the Yellowstone ranch. This installment of the Yellowstone origin story introduces a new generation of the Dutton family and explores the early twentieth century. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "1923 is as good a series as you can get. Masterfully written and acted, "1923" is a compelling continuation of the Yellowstone story." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime Video is the biblical series "House of David." The series follows David from his life as a shepherd boy to being anointed King. Tony says, "House of David is a surprisingly well done biblical film mixing scripture with dramatic license to explore the life and times of King David." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the historical sports biopic "Queen of the Ring". In a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal all over the United States a small town single mother, Mildred Burke, dominates America's most masculine sport and becomes the first million dollar female athlete in history. Tony says, "Simply put, Queen of the Ring is a must-see film. Don't miss this incredible true story on a big screen." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can see Tony's full interviews as well as much more movie content by going to screenchatter.com.