Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Frostea is a mom-owned business that makes caffeinated and non-caffeinated products

It's always tea time Frostea
Frostea is a mom-owned business that offers caffeinated and non-caffeinated products so adults and kids can enjoy!
Frostea
Posted

Frostea is a mom-owned business that offers caffeinated and non-caffeinated products so adults and kids can enjoy!

They have fresh-brewed tea and fresh-made boba every two-to-three hours.

But Frostea isn't just a place to grab your favorite drink — it's a cozy spot where the local community can gather, connect and create fun memories together.

They also love to support local businesses. For example they partner with BumBakes for desserts and Kidstopia for a claw machine.

Frostea is not only their name — it's their logo (a snowman).

You can learn more by visiting frostea.square.site.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere