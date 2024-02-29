Watch Now
"Frozen" and "Encanto" are coming to life like never before!

Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto
Travel to a frozen village and then to the mountains of Colombia in Disney On Ice Presents Frozen &amp; Encanto.
Disney On Ice presents "Frozen & Encanto" is in town!

The show brings the beloved worlds of the #1 Animated feature Frozen and the award-winning Encanto to life like never before.

After a very Frozen adventures, audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in the wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Goofy and many more.

You can see the show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City:
Thursday, February 29 7:00 pm
Friday, March 1 7:00 pm
Saturday, March 2 11:00 am, 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Sunday, March 3 11:00 am, 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Family friendly ticket pricing is available here and for more information visit disneyonice.com.

