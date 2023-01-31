Watch Now
Frozen treats without the guilt

Tru Fru
You'll want to pack your freezer with these frozen treats.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 16:27:37-05

We all get those cravings and immediately run to the fridge or pantry to find a treat that will satisfy us but how many times are you left still wanting more?

Tru Fru is a snack you don't have to feel guilty about eating. Their treats are low-calorie,100% Real Fruit, with real chocolate - no added sugars, fillers, preservatives, etc.

You can enjoy their fruits frozen or hyper-dried with your favorite kind of chocolate - dark, milk, and white.

You can also add these delicious treats to smoothies, ice cream, oatmeal and so much more.

To see a list of their products and order go to Tru Fru. You can also follow them on social media.

