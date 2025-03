Harry is a 10 week old heeler/terrier mix puppy.

Available now for adoption!

He is an adventurous cuddle loving buddy.

He loves playing outside & chilling on your lap.

His adoption fee is $400.

He also has 8 siblings also available. Two sisters & 6 brothers.

He’s working on potty training & loves a good treat.

If you'd like to adopt Harry, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show all weekend with adoptable dogs.