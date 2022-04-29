fulFILLed helps you bring less plastic into your home

fulFILLed is a pay-by-the-once refillery for laundry detergents, hand soaps, dish soaps, all purpose cleaners, shampoo, conditioner, face wash, toner, anything you can clean your home or body with.

Owner Kimberly Flores started it in a van, as a mobile business, where she would take her products door to door.

Now, she still delivers, but fulFILLed has also turned into a storefront in the Park City Outlets.

"I would say about 30 percent of people who walk in here are like, what is this, right? So, for those people were actually have a jar donation center where people have come in and brought their jars or containers that are empty that have been run through the dishwasher, so they can take those," Flores says.

For locals though, they bring in their clean and dry containers to fill up time and time again.

Living a zero waste lifestyle has always been a passion of Flores', but when the pandemic hit, she started thinking about her future and what she really wanted to do.

"When I knew I wanted to do this zero waste business, I thought about it, and I thought I need something that fulfills me, and so it's called fulFILLed," she says.

In addition to refillables, fulFILLed also sells sustainable swaps for items you use in your home, like a scrubbing brush with a bamboo handle in stead of plastic, loufas instead of plastic sponges and cloth towels instead of paper.

fulFILLed also sells products by other eco-minded, female entrepreneurs. Plants, candles, spices, olive oil, used books, hats and bags made from upcycled fabrics and there's even local artwork on the walls.

And, fulFILLed's space has become a gathering place for events and classes all tied to Mother Earth.

That's why fulFILLed is the Zero Waste Hero for the month of April from Smith's and Fox 13.

For more information you can visit: fulFILLedutah.com.