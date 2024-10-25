"Full Color" by Plan-B Theatre is on stage now at The Rose

Plan-B Theater is kicking off their 34th season with a new production, "Full Color", which is a BIPOC.

An over-arching theme of the playwrights and performers, most of whom are people of color, is basically; "Try and see the world through my eyes and my experiences."

"Full Color" is on stage at The Rose, with just 41 seats.

They're hoping the intimate setting of the production will resonate with audiences.

For those who don't know, BIPOC is an acronym for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

One of the playwrights, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin joined us along with the actor who is presenting her work, "Fried Chicken", Yolanda Stange.

Plan-B remains one of the only, locally run, small theater companies in the U.S. producing full season of new work by local writers, often focusing on works by queer & BIPOC artists.

"Full Color" premiered Thursday, October 24 and runs through November 10, 2024.

Get your tickets soon at planbtheatre.org.

