Kelsey Cook, founder of Learning with Kelsey, joined us with fun, creative Father's Day craft ideas that kids can make and dads will treasure!

She creates monthly educational subscription boxes for kids ranging in age from two to seven, that come complete with all the supplies and hands-on tools you need to complete at least one activity per day, five days a week.

Kelsey says, "We help families slow down, engage, and make the most of these precious early years."

The boxes don't just teach kids, they also equip parents with tools and confidence to be their child's partner in learning.

Everything is ready to use. There's no need to plan, print, or shop — just open and enjoy!

Subscription prices vary from $42-$48 a box. There are a variety of boxes to choose from:

▪ Toddler Box - designed for curious 2–3 year olds and packed with hands-on, educational activities that build early learning skills through play.

▪ Preschool Box - perfect for curious 3–4 year olds getting ready for Pre-K. Each month, enjoy hands-on activities designed to build early literacy, math, fine motor, and social-emotional skills.

▪ Kinder Prep Box - for 4–5 year olds. Delivers a full school-ready experience.

▪ Craftivity Box - Designed for kids ages 2–7, this monthly subscription includes 8 ready-to-make crafts that support learning, creativity, and quality time with your child.

▪ Sensory Box - designed for kids ages 2–7. Each box includes a brand-new theme to spark imagination, boost fine motor skills, and support hands-on learning.

You can learn more at learningwithkelsey.co and use code "theplace" for 20 percent off your first box.

