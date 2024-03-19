Fun Easter toys for the family

Easter is less than two weeks away and it's time to fill those Easter basket for the kids. Sheena Stephens, the co-founder of Playwise Partners, says that kids are loving the hands on and interactive toys such as:



MAGNA-TILES® Stardust 15-Piece Set $29.99 | Ages 3+ | Available now at MAGNA-TILES, Amazon, Walmart, The Good Toy Group, and your local neighborhood toy store

● This glitzy magnetic building set features tiles full of suspended glitter, and mirrors that catch the light for that extra shine. Stardust provides hours of creative play and endless imagination!

● Reusable packaging turns into a castle setting to expand imaginative possibilities.

Discovery #MINDBLOWN Giant Dino Egg Excavation Kit, 13-Piece Dig Activity $19.99 | Ages 6+ | Kohl's, Macy's

● REAL PALEONTOLOGIST TOOLS: Use the same tools as a real paleontologist by using a hammer and chisel to carefully excavate and preserve the specimens within.

● EDUCATIONAL STEM TOY: Give your budding scientist at home an opportunity to explore their interest in exciting fields such as archaeology, geology, and paleontology.

Or if your child loves the weird and strange, they may love this doll that takes the cake:

FUGGLERS LabMisfits $7.97 | AGE 4+ | Walmart

● These adorably odd creatures are the result of zany experiments gone awry, offering a unique blend of humor and charm.

● Each FUGGLER comes with its own quirky features and backstory, encouraging children to engage in imaginative play and storytelling.

● Perfect for collectors and kids with a taste for the unusual

For more information on Sheena and Playwise Partners you can go to her website.