Fun place to entertain the kids all year long

At Clark Planetarium they have 3 floors of FREE interactive exhibits for guests to explore.

Jenny Hardman joined Jayceen Craven Walker, Education Specialist to talk about the universe and dark matter and dark energy in honor of their new film Dark Universe which opens in the Hansen Dome Theatre on Friday, August 23.

Dark Universe is narrated by the famous physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and brings audiences to the cutting edge of cosmic exploration. The film reveals breakthroughs that have led astronomers to confront two great cosmic mysteries: dark matter and dark energy.

Jayceen explained how the universe is expanding by providing a visual demonstration using a balloon with dots on it.

When the balloon is deflated the stars and galaxies are closer together. If we add air or "dark energy" to the balloon, the stars and galaxies get farther and farther away.

Annual memberships start at $35 and allows you to see Dark Universe, T.REX 3D, and all the other films playing in the IMAX and dome Theatre.

You can also see laser shows like Laser Taylor Swift and Laser Queen, and you get a discounts in their Planet Fun gift shop and concession stand - all year long.

A membership to Clark Planetarium makes a great birthday present or holiday gift that keeps on giving.

Clark Planetarium is open seven days a week and located at The Gateway.

For more information go to clarkplanetarium.org.