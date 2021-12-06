Funding Your Future: Teaching Kids Charity

Teaching Kids Charity

It’s easy for all of us to get swept up in the craziness otherwise known as the holiday season. However, it’s important to slow down every once in a while and give back to those in need. It’s even more important to pass these lessons down to our children who may be wrapped up in what gifts they will be receiving. Here are a few ideas to help you get started.

Clean Up

Have your kids take inventory of the things they already have before the holidays. Things they no longer play with or wear should be set aside to be donated to charity. These items should be in good condition and not contain anything that could be a potential danger to the next child that owns them.

Be an Example

If your children witness you performing acts of charity, they are more likely to adopt these habits into their own life. So when they are cleaning out their rooms to find donations, do the same in yours. Gently used clothing and other household items are greatly appreciated during the holidays.

Volunteer your Time

Get involved with your local community. Have your family volunteer at your local homeless shelter or food bank. During the holidays, the need for help increases and this is a great way to teach your children about giving back.

Let Kids Lead

Try to find causes that align with your child's interests or issues for which they’ve expressed concern. Kids are born with an inherent sense of compassion, so use opportunities of charity to nurture these instincts.

You can get more financial tips at cypruscu.com.

