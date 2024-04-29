FurReal Tasty Treats are snacks you can feel good about giving to your pup

Watch Now
You can feel good about giving your fur ball FurReal Tasty Treats and food toppers because they're made with real chicken or beef and have limited ingredients.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 15:48:08-04

Shar and Mark Baldwin are fur parents, so they started their dog treat company to give people healthy options to give to their best friends.

Their pup snacks, FurReal Tasty Treats, have minimal ingredients and are freeze dried to keep healthy nutrients inside.

The treats are soft and are good for training your pet too.

You can find FurReal Tasty Treats at the following retail locations throughout Utah:

  • Dixie Rocks and Fossils(St George)
  • Panguitch lake general store
  • Chevron Sunpro(Springville)
  • Pups n Style(Springville)
  • Stylin Pets(Orem)
  • Lindon Nursery(Lindon)
  • Renewed Vintage(American Fork)
  • Windfall Cardigans(Bluffdale)
  • The Dog Den(North Salt Lake)
  • Train Walk Poop(Salt Lake)
  • Farmhouse at Saccos(Roy)

They are also going to be at 18 Farmers Market, including now at Park Silly.
On May 7-11, 2024, you can find FurReal at the Simple Treasures Mother's Day Boutique in Farmington.

If you use promo code "The Place" you can get 15 percent off at FurRealtastytreats.com.

