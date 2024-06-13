Gabb makes kid-friendly phones and watches, built for kids specifically

Utah's First Lady Abby Cox has made it a mission to protect kids and says that aligns with Gabb' Wireless' mission to empower parents and kids to connect safely in a digital world.

She was the keynote speaker at a ribbon cutting event to celebrate Gabb's new building on Thanksgiving Way in Lehi on Thursday, June 13, 2024 and Morgan Saxton talked with her at the event.

The children of Gabb kid-safe tech even cut the ribbon on the 30,344 square foot space that will provide 700 new jobs over the next 10 years.

Gabb CEO Nate Randle says Gabb has kid-friendly phones and watches built for kids specifically, not adult devices with ineffective parental controls that kids can get around.

Gabb phones and watches don't have social media apps or internet browsers.

First Lady Cox says that helps protect kids from to much screen time in general, and also things online that could harm them.

Gabb also offers innovative safe apps like Gabb Music and Gabb Messenger.

Gabb music is a first-of-its-kind kid-safe music streaming services with a library of music with millions of songs.

It's the premium service that allows kids and teens to safely explore and discover their own musical tastes so they can stream hits not explicits.

You can learn more at gabb.com.