Gallery Stroll in Park City, Utah with Katherine Heigl

Every last Friday of the month you can enjoy a gallery stroll on Historic Main Street Park City and this month there's going to be a special guest at Gallery Mar.

With over 20 galleries to stroll through you can see art of all kinds.

Jenny Hardman joined Maren Mullin, owner of Gallery Mar, to announce that celebrity Katherine Heigl with be the special guest at Gallery Mar on Friday, March 31st.

Katherine is an art lover and artist herself as well as a long time client of Gallery Mar.

Katherine's artwork will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation.

The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation was founded by Katherine and her mother to honor their son/brother was an animal lover, especially dogs, cats and monkeys during his brief lifetime.

The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation strives to end animal cruelty and abuse.

You do not need tickets to the Park City Gallery Stroll but please note that meeting Katherine Heigl at Gallery Mar is a first come, first served basis.

For more about the Gallery Stroll go to Park City Gallery Association.