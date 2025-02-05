Game day snacks that score big on gut health

Game day foods are often loaded with processed ingredients, unhealthy fats, and refined carbs, which can cause bloating, sluggishness, and digestive distress.

Instead of skipping the fun, upgrade your snacks with whole-food ingredients that support digestion, balance blood sugar, and nourish the gut.

Emilie Davis with Whole Essentials Nutrition, joined us with some recipes.

Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos with Fermented Salsa

Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and prebiotics, which feed beneficial gut bacteria.

Instead of processed chips, roasted sweet potato rounds create a nutrient-dense, gut-friendly base.

Top with probiotic-rich fermented salsa, avocado for healthy fats, and protein-packed toppings like shredded chicken or black beans.

Yogurt-Based Dip

Traditional dips are often loaded with preservatives and inflammatory oils.

Greek yogurt provides probiotics to support gut health, along with protein to keep you full and satisfied.

Kimchi adds flavor while supporting digestion and adding probiotics.

Click here for a FREE download and for more information visit wholeessentialsnutrition.com.