Game Night Steak Nachos by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Game Night Steak Nachos:

For the Steak:



1-2 lbs. Asada marinated skirt steak

For the Nacho Cheese:

4 Tbsp. butter

4 Tbsp. flour

2 1/2 c. evaporated milk (sub whole milk if desired)

7 slices American cheese

7 slices processed pepper jack cheese

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pickled jalapeno juice

For the Nacho Toppings:



Pickled jalapenos

Pico de gallo

Refried beans

Sliced black olives

Cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Sour cream

Tortilla chips

Directions

1. Season the steak with some kosher salt and pepper and cook the steak either on a hot grill or in a hot skillet with a little oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing in bitesize pieces. Set aside.

2. Make the cheese sauce by melting the butter in a pot over medium heat. Add the flour and stir until it forms a paste. Pour in the milk and salt and cook, stirring often until it comes to a simmer and begins to thicken.

3. Lower the heat and stir in the cheeses. Continue to stir until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is smooth. Stir in the jalapeno pickling juice. Hold warm over low heat or place the sauce in a slow cooker set to warm to serve.

4. Build the nachos either family style or in personal portions and top as you wish. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.