The series "Game of Thrones" made husky-type breeds very popular.

If you've been dreaming of having one of them you're in luck.

Nico is available for adoption and he's our Pet of the Week.

Nico is only a year old, so he's still a puppy at heart, but very well behaved.

He's good with other dogs and kids.

Nico is neutered, chipped and current on his vaccinations.

You can bring him home for just $200.

If you're interested in adopting him, visit hearts4paws.org.