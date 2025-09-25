Games are a great way for children to develop a multitude of skills

Whether you need a gift for a child, grandchild, niece or nephew or a friend's child, Darin Adams, Instagram's One and Only Game King has rounded up his favorite picks.

Darin says games are one of the best ways for kids to develop a multitude of skills like communication, cooperation, reasoning, hand and eye skills and more.

Reel Big Catch

Kids love catching fish. As you hook the fish, you lift them up to reveal how long they are. Take turns catching fish and then line up your fish to see who has the longest string of fish. This teaches spatial recognition and math skills.

Pancake Pile Up

Kids take turns running up to a box of pancakes and then bringing them back to their plate to pile up a stack that matches what is on the card. Banana, blueberry, plain... stack them up and put a pat of butter on top to win. You can play with just two people, or with two teams. It teaches memory, order and matching skills.

Chicky Boom

Balance chickens and other tokens on a "teeter totter" plank. Then, take turns removing them to earn points, but if you make the plank fall, you're out. Reinforces balance, and match skills.

Bears in Pairs

This is a game that can double as a toy and could be the first game a child can play. It can be played with kids as young as 2 years old. There are three sets of matching bears. Hide them behind doors in a little playhouse and you open doors to try to find a matching set. Teaches memory and recognition skills.

The Best Worst Ice Cream Game

Kids love picking from crazy flavors like worm or eyeball flavored ice cream. They have to guess which flavors a card might be as they try to collect the most scoops. Teaches probability and matching skills.

There are plenty more games that are great for the 2-8 year olds. Check out OneandOnlyGameKing on Instagram and other social media platforms for more information.