Garage Grill is America's leading car-themed restaurant

Garage Grill is America's leading car-themed restaurants, and it's only in Utah!

It features amazing food with signature dishes like "Tachos", which are sushi nachos.

Or, if a burger is what you're craving, how about the Mustang Burger, which has a wood-fired patty, brisket burnt ends, bacon, an onion ring and more!

In addition to the food, there's a car collection that you won't find anywhere else, and each one on display is filled with history and stories.

The staff at Garage Grill is fun and there's an upstairs bar with a good vibe, no kids allowed.

You can learn more at thegaragegrill.com. They also offer delivery and pickup.

Garage Grill has two locations:

12547 Herriman Autorow

Herriman

1122 Draper Parkway

Draper