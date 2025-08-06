Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Garden of Lily products are made for real life

Garden of Lily
From cozy pajamas to durable safely-conscious backpacks, Garden of Lily's pieces combine beauty with practicality.
Garden of Lily
Posted

Garden of Lily products are made for real life. They're created by a mother raising little ones, so they're tested in the real world.

From cozy pajamas to durable safety-conscious backpacks, the products combine beauty with practicality.

That includes backpacks with a hidden safety feature that will alleviate a mom's anxiety about sending her children to school on their own.

From soft seams that won't irritate sensitive skin, every element is designed to make parenting a little easier.

They also offer items where you can match with your child.

You can learn more ta GardenofLily.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere