James Batton, The Arborist, says his happy place is in his yard. He loves to help others appreciate their pieces of land as well.

Batton is a consulting horticulturist, teacher and YouTube host. He helps people understand how gardening in Utah is different than anywhere else in the United States.

You can catch him on YouTube and at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.

James will be on the Garden Stage on:



Friday, March 10 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.



The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 10, 2023 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted advance price available through Mar. 9, 2023

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 10, 2023.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

