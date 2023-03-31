Gardening tips for when it still looks like winter

National Gardening Day is April 14 and we're helping you get ready for it with Park City Gardens

Park City Gardens has experts that know how to to high altitude gardening.

They sell outdoor plants that will succeed at over 6,000 feet elevation as well as indoor plants in a full retail greenhouse.

They also have a flower shop, cafe, and "nature-inspired" boutique all located on their 10- acre historic property in Park City.

Sophy Miles Kohler, Owner, Park City Gardens joined Jenny in studio with how to prep for spring when it still feels (and looks) like winter.

One of the best things Sophy says to do is when there is bring spring life inside when there's still snow outside.

For more information go to parkcitynursery.com