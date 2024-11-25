General dentists and specialists work under one company at Professional Dental

Professional Dental and Orthodontics offer everything from general dental care to cosmetic dentistry and even sleep apnea.

Their mission is to provide their patients fully healthy mouths. Not healthier, but fully healthy.

Professional Dental has been in Utah since 2004, offering all dental services to adults and children across the state.

They offer first-class service, provided by a team of dental specialists who are patient-focused and provide the best possible dental solutions.

General dentists and specialists work under one company and they offer a range payment plans and even an in-house dental care plan for just $228 per year.

They use the latest technology, including advanced AI, to enhance accuracy, comfort and quality of care.

Services include:

Cosmetic dentistry (Veneers, Teeth Whitening)

Prosthodontic dentistry (Dentures, Full Arch Implants, Implants)

Endodontics (Root Canals)

Orthodontics (Braces, Clear Aligners)

Periodontics

Restorative dentistry (Bridges, Crowns)

General Dentistry and Routine Care (Emergencies, Extractions, Fillings, Wisdom Teeth Removal)

Sleep Apnea (VIVOS®)

With locations from Logan to Payson, patients have easy access to care close to home.

You can find one near you and learn more at prodentalut.com.