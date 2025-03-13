Generations clash in a hilarious way in Tubi's "The Z-Suite"

An ad agency faces a generational clash in work styles between old school executives and Gen Z employees in "The Z-Suite".

Morgan Saxton talked with actor Nico Santos about his role on the show. You'll recognize him from the NBS series "Superstore" and the movie "Crazy Rich Asians".

In "The Z-Suite" he plays Doug Garcia, the loyal right hand executive of advertising maven Monica Marks (Lauren Graham).

The pair have long been at the top of the Madison Avenue world, but they are being pushed out by the agency's rising Gen Z employees.

You can learn more at tubi.com and follow Nico @nicossantos on Instagram.

