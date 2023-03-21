Georgie Peach is lotion that kids and moms can be excited about

At The PLACE, we are spotlighting Georgie Peach, a woman-owned business in our community.

Georgie Peach makes clean and natural lotion that kids and moms can be excited about.

Erika Behunin says she wanted to make a product with natural ingredients, yet was aesthetically pleasing and exciting to kids, and she succeeded!

Her lotions are in scents that kids love and they are free of sulfates, parables, phthalates and no endocrine disrupting fragrances or dyes.

The packaging is also friendly to Mother Earth. They use less plastic and you're able to squeeze out every last drop.

Georgie Peach is part of Inspire InUtah, an initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

You can learn more at georgiepeach.com.