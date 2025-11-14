Get a $5 pizza at Papa Murphy's for dinner tonight!

Every Friday you can get a delicious pizza for dinner from Papa Murphy's for only $5. You can choose from a thin crust cheese, pepperoni or sausage.

Jenny Hardman talked with Papa Murphy's store owner Kyle McPhee who told her all of their pizzas are made fresh with 100 percent whole milk mozzarella that is grated each day. They also cut their veggies each day.

While you're there, how about picking up dessert too? Their cookie dough doesn't have raw eggs and their cinnamon wheel is great for breakfast (if you don't eat it all the night before).

Papa Murphy's also offers salads, five cheese bread and garlic knots.

You can find your closest location at papamurphys.com.