Get a bird's eye view of a bird nest as parents take care of their eggs

Spring is the time of baby animals, and that includes birds!

You can have a front row seat to the wonders of nature with a live camera inside a nest box at The Nature Conservancy's (TNC) Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve.

The camera was the idea of Andrea Nelson, TNC's Utah Capter Community Engagement Manager. She says, "We have more than 300 species of birds at the Great Salt Lake at different times of the year, migrating in and migrating out. The kestrels are small – yet integral – part of this beautiful natural area."

Andrea explained that kestrels are a member of the falcon family, and these parents will feed and watch over them a few weeks before they hatch.

Chris Brown, the Stewardship Director for TNC says pairs of kestrels have been living in this same nest for nearly 20 years.

Andrea also manages the Wings and Water Program, which kicks off in early April. It's a program which allows you to take advantage of Utah's unique Great Salt Lake wetlands as an educational experience.

You can learn more at nature.org and enjoy the view of the next by clicking here.