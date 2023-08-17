Get a burger and a FREE backpack at Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is a beloved brand, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100% Black Angus Thickburgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders.

Carl's Jr. also strives to help serve the communities that support them with their annual Star for Heroes Program, and their ongoing support of non-profit organizations and schools.

SnowStar LP, a locally owned franchisee of Carl's Jr., owns and operates 44 stores in Utah and Southern Idaho and believe in supporting their communities and guests.

They are giving away 4500 backpacks on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10am-5pm, or while supplies last, at participating Carl's Jr. locations to School Aged Children under the age of 18, to help alleviate some of the financial burdens to families at the start of the new school year.

Quantities are limited to first come, first serve, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Child must be present to receive a backpack.

You can find a location near you at carl'sjr.com.