Get a drink and a cookie at Swig starting at just 50 cents each

Thirteen years ago Swig began as a single soda shack in St. George.

Today the chain known for their dirty sodas and cookies are opening their 50th store location this month.

They're celebrating the momentous milestone with their customers!

On Friday, April 21, 2023 you can get drinks and cookies starting at just 50 cents each at every store systemwide.

We talked with Swig Founder, Nicole Tanner, who explained she thinks of her customers as families.

She told us it all started one night when she was brainstorming possible business ideas and came up with an idea for a drive-by customized beverage shop.

Her store is certainly inspiring other women who dream of owning their own businesses. In Utah can help, you can visit inutah.org/inspire for more information on that.

And, to find a Swig location closest to you, visit swigdrinks.com.