Get a jump on National Doughnut Day by visiting Utah's newest doughnut shop.

A beloved doughnut shop has finally arrived in Utah!

Benjamin Lee, The Donut Critic, joined us in studio to tell us about Parlor Doughnuts, which is opening in Pleasant Grove on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The shop is known for layered doughnuts in more than 20 flavors like French Toast and Blueberry.

They have gluten free, vegan and Keto options as well as doggy doughnuts available.

Parlor Doughnuts started in 2019 in Indiana after the owner traveled for years searching for the best doughnuts and coffee and then made his own!

Pleasant Grove is the first location in Utah and they're offering you a free doughnut on Saturday, May 31, 2025 when you download their Parlor Perks app.

You can find them at 2135 W/ State Rd 450 S. in Pleasant Grove.