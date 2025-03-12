Get a jump on St. Patrick's Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Butterfly Madness is going on this week, through March 15, 2025, at Thanksgiving Point. Nearly 2,000 butterflies will be in the conservatory - that's double what is there on a normal day. There's also a lot of family-friendly activities planed, including a butterfly champion bracket. Click here for more information.

Speaking of butterflies, you can learn more about the beautiful creatures at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. This is a behind-the-scenes tour that the museum is doing in partnership with the Swaner Eco Center in Park City. Click here for more information.

On Friday, March 14, 2025 hop on board the Heber Valley Railroad for the "Pi Day" train. The 90 minute trip includes P-I-E on board, as well as some fun math facts, music and trivia too. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is being held in Salt Lake City. It gets underway at 11am at The Gateway and a Celtic festival follows. Click here for more information.

There's also a parade to celebrate the luck of the Irish in Price. The 43rd Annual St. Patrick's parade begins at noon on Main Street. Click here for more information.

On 2pm on Saturday, March 15, 2025, it's the St. Patty's Parade and Celebration in Southern Utah, at the Springdale Ball Field, right behind the Canyon Community Center. Click here for more information.

Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at "Shamrock Junction" in St. George on Saturday evening, March 15, 2025. Wear green and enjoy an evening filled with festive fun, magic and memories for the entire family. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, March 15, 2025, celebrate the sun and enjoy some fresh farm air at Wheeler Historic Farm. Join the team from Clark Planetarium, and view the sun and sunspots safely through telescopes. Click here for more information.

The Auto Shows Autorama is going on from Friday, March 14, 2025 to Sunday, March 16, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This is the largest annual automotive event in the state! You can click here for more information.

