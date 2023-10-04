Get a jump start on Halloween in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13.

Prepare for Halloween at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium at "Halloween on the High Seas". The event kicks off for the year on Friday, October 6, 2023 and goes Fridays through Mondays through October 30, 2023. This is a daytime event filled with adventure for the whole family including mermaids and pirates! Click here for more information.

There's a "Halloween Town and Movie in the Park" in Eagle Mountain on Saturday, October 7, 2023. There will be trick-or-treating, vendors, a petting zoo an more from 11am-2pm. The fun ends with a showing of Disney's Hocus Pocus at 7:15pm. Click here for more information.

There's a "Scarecrow Spectacular" going on in Mapleton City Park on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2pm. You can walk through the scarecrows and vote for your favorite. There's also a pumpkin growing contest, face painting and more. Click here for more information.

The 13th Annual "Harvest Festival" is happening on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Cattlemen's Hall in Oakley. There will be dozens of vendors, food, activities for kids, live music and more between noon and 5pm. Click here for more information.

If your family members are foodies, this event is for you! Experience cuisine from around the world at the "Discover Food Festival" at Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Sample food prepared by local refugees and new culinary businesses. This goes from 11am-9pm. Click here for more information.

Calling all pumpkin lovers! The Gateway in Salt Lake City is having a "Giant Pumpkinpalooza" on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from Noon to 5pm. Bring the gourds you grew for a giant pumpkin contest! There's also pumpkin carving, decorating stations, face painting, pumpkin spice tasting and a Zombie Walk. Click here for more information.

You and your kids will enjoy Heber Valley Railroad's "Pumpkin Train". The train starts running on Saturday, October 7, 2023 and continues through October 28, 2023. Enjoy on board entertainment, treats and you even can pick a pumpkin from their patch to take home with you. Click here for more information.

If you don't love scary haunted houses, step into a world of enchanting Halloween wonder at "Nightmare on 13th's Day Haunt". There are no scares, just fun! This starts on Saturday, October 7, 2023 and is every Saturday through October. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.