Get a jump start on St. Patrick's Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Get into the St. Patrick's Day Spirit at Skate Night on Friday, March 7, 2025. Skate to some upbeat tunes and enjoy this FREE and fun activity for the whole family at the Tooele Community Center. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, head to the campus of Weber State University for a Leprechaun Dash! There will be a 5k as well as a half mile fun run for kids. Click here for more information.

There's more skating fun on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Orem. It's the 47th birthday celebration at Classic Skating and they have lots of kids' events planned like a birthday bash, face painting, visits from Spider-Man and Elsa and the opening of a time capsule. Click here for more information.

Experiment, grow and learn at SHEroes in STEM on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Thanksgiving Point. Girls can meet inspiring women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and take part in hands-on experiments at the Museum of Natural Curiosity. Click here for more information.

Disney On Ice Presents Magic in the Stars is Thursday, March 6, 2025 through Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the Delta Center. This show features an all-star cast and includes the on-ice debuts of the Frozen 2 story plus Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and Asha from Wish. Click here for more information.

